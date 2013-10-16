TORONTO Oct 16 Canada's Conservative
government, which has raised investor concerns in recent years
by blocking a handful of foreign-based acquisitions, used a
major policy speech on Wednesday to stress it will be open to
offshore investment in its resource sector.
It its Speech from the Throne, which formally starts a new
session of parliament, the government noted Canada's historic
dependence on its resource industry and said the window for
Canada to gain access to new markets will not remain open
indefinitely.
"Our government will continue to ensure that our natural
resource sectors remain open to foreign investment when it is
market-oriented and in the long-term interests of Canadians," in
the speech presented by Governor General David Johnston.
"Now more than ever, our future prosperity depends on
responsible development of these resources. At the same time,
our Government has taken action to ensure that Canada's
resources do not fall under foreign government control."
Investors have become increasingly wary about Canada's
foreign investment rules after Ottawa blocked deals such as the
2010 attempt by BHP Billiton to acquire fertilizer
giant Potash Corp.
Last year, Ottawa allowed China's CNOCC Ltd to buy
domestic energy company Nexen, but made it clear
state-controlled companies would not be allowed to buy majority
stakes in oil sands projects.
The government also said it will take steps to increase the
safety of transportation of dangerous goods and will require
shippers and railways to carry addition insurance, following the
derailment and explosion of a train hauling fuel in a small
Quebec town this summer that killed 47 people.