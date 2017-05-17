(Adds comment from Green Party leader)
By Ethan Lou and John Tilak
CALGARY, Alberta/TORONTO May 17 British
Columbia could become a minefield for Kinder Morgan Inc,
with provincial election results expected to complicate the U.S.
company's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and plans for a
Canadian initial public offering.
The Canadian province's pro-energy Liberal Party won the May
9 election but lost its majority in the legislature. This has
forced it to woo the environmentalist Green Party to govern,
raising potential for concessions. In the worst scenario for the
Liberals, the Greens could form their own majority government
with the second-place New Democrats, who like the Greens oppose
Trans Mountain.
While final electoral results can change with the compiling
of absentee votes and recounts by May 24, a provincial
government unfriendly to development could mean major obstacles
to Trans Mountain, even though the federal government has
approved it. The expansion of the crude pipeline from
oil-producing Alberta to the B.C. coast nearly triples its
capacity.
The election is expected to cast a shadow on Kinder Morgan's
proposed $1.3 billion IPO for its Canadian unit, set to be the
nation's fourth-biggest, filed one day after the election.
"The really close B.C. election vote puts pressure on the
Kinder Morgan IPO," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market
strategist at CMC Markets. "You run the danger of the whole
thing getting stalled for years or going into limbo."
The Trans Mountain project said in a statement on Tuesday
that the expansion continues to advance. Kinder Morgan has said
in IPO filings that changes in government could disrupt or delay
projects such as Trans Mountain, causing "significant" increased
costs.
"While the provincial government cannot undo the federal
authorization to construct and operate the Trans Mountain
pipeline, they could create some potential issues at a local and
provincial level," said Alan Ross, managing partner of law firm
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP's Calgary office.
"To the extent not done so already, any Kinder Morgan Canada
IPO would need to price in political risk related to the B.C.
election," he said.
Given those political risks, Kinder Morgan may have to offer
a more attractive dividend yield, said Ian Nakamoto, equity
specialist at wealth manager MacDougall, MacDougall & MacTier, a
division of Raymond James.
Based on IPO documents, Kinder Morgan Canada's dividend
yield would work out to 3.1-3.4 percent. That compares with 3.8
percent at Hydro One, which filed Canada's third-biggest
IPO in 2015.
Even if recounts grant Liberals a majority, it would be
slim, making it hard for them to unilaterally get their way as
before. Liberal leader and incumbent Premier Christy Clark said
she will collaborate with rivals and work across party lines.
Green leader Andrew Weaver said on Wednesday the regulatory
approval process for Trans Mountain was "rigged" and that his
opposition to the project was "on the table" in talks with
Liberals. The New Democratic Party (NDP) reiterated a commitment
to use "every tool" against the project.
STRATEGY COULD INVOLVE DELAYS
Neither party has specified in detail how the British
Columbia government would oppose Trans Mountain. Any pushback
would have to overcome the federal approval already granted,
which constitutionally trumps provincial opposition.
The province could delay Trans Mountain and wear down the
will of Kinder Morgan's investors, said University of British
Columbia law professor Jocelyn Stacey.
British Columbia can revoke the environmental assessment
certificate it granted, decide not to contest a current legal
challenge against it or deny routine construction permits,
resulting in years-long court battles with the federal
government, she said.
A less energy-friendly British Columbia will also embolden
activists, many of whom voted Green or NDP, with Greenpeace
expecting more protesters and possibly holding more civil
disobedience workshops, said Keith Stewart, who heads the
organization's Canadian climate and energy campaign.
"We have people coming to us every day saying, 'How do I lie
down in front of the bulldozers?'"
(Additional reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing
by Leslie Adler and Cynthia Osterman)