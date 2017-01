CALGARY, Alberta Jan 23 A senior aide to U.S. President Donald Trump has scrapped plans to visit Canada for talks with officials in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's team, a Canadian government source said on Monday.

The source said the planned visit by Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner had hit logistical problems. A separate source had earlier said Kushner intended to meet Trudeau aides on the margins of a cabinet retreat in Calgary. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese)