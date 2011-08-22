TORONTO Aug 22 Jack Layton, the charismatic leader of Canada's official opposition, has died just months after guiding his New Democratic Party to its strongest ever performance in a federal election earlier this year.

Layton, 61, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family, his family said in a statement.

The cheerful former municipal politician from Toronto had stepped temporarily down as NDP leader in July after leading the left-leaning party to a second-place finish in the May 2 election.

The victory meant the NDP displaced the Liberals as the official opposition party in the House of Commons. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson and Frank McGurty; editing by Janet Guttsman)