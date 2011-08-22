UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
TORONTO Aug 22 Jack Layton, the charismatic leader of Canada's official opposition, has died just months after guiding his New Democratic Party to its strongest ever performance in a federal election earlier this year.
Layton, 61, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family, his family said in a statement.
The cheerful former municipal politician from Toronto had stepped temporarily down as NDP leader in July after leading the left-leaning party to a second-place finish in the May 2 election.
The victory meant the NDP displaced the Liberals as the official opposition party in the House of Commons. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson and Frank McGurty; editing by Janet Guttsman)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.