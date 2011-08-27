OTTAWA Aug 27 Jack Layton, who died last week, was the voice and the heart of Canada's left-leaning New Democratic Party, which he led to its strongest ever performance in the May 2 federal election.

Layton, 61, took over the NDP in 2003, when it was floundering on the margins of national politics. In the elections of 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2011, he steadily increased the number of seats the party held in the House of Commons.

Still recovering from hip surgery, he fought a masterful and charismatic campaign this year, waving his cane as a symbol of resistance and defiance. He had treatment for prostate cancer last year.

The New Democrats smashed all expectations in the May election, almost trebling the number of seats in the House of Commons and becoming the main opposition party for the first time ever.

Layton, a long-time politician, was the face of the party to such an extent that many voters in French-speaking Quebec, the NDP's new stronghold, had described themselves as Jacquistes, a play on his first name.

Some had no idea who their local candidate was and only voted in excitement about Layton.

But the campaign clearly took its toll on Layton, who said on July 25 that he was stepping down to fight a second kind of cancer. It was the last time he was seen in public.

During a long career in politics -- he was on Toronto city council for two decades before entering federal politics -- Layton won a reputation as someone prepared to do business even with those who stood at the opposite end of the political spectrum.

In 2005, he famously wrung C$4.6 billion ($4.7 billion) in social spending from then-Prime Minister Paul Martin in return for support for the Liberal government's budget.

In 2009 he helped Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper defeat a Liberal no-confidence motion in return for $1 billion in additional funding for Employment Insurance.

He came close to becoming a cabinet minister in December 2008 when he agreed to a deal with the Liberals and the separatist Bloc Quebecois that would have toppled the minority Harper government and installed a Liberal-NDP coalition.

The deal fell through when the governing Conservatives suspended Parliament, and managed to stay in power.

Layton entered politics as a city councilor in Toronto, where he was on the left wing of the council of Canada's largest city. He has a PhD in political science and taught at Ryerson University.

He long advocated eliminating corporate tax cuts and boosting social spending, and differed from the Liberals and Conservatives in opposing Canada's engagement in Afghanistan.

Although a strong supporter of measures to curb greenhouse gas emissions, in 2010 he started demanding that the federal government remove the sales tax on home heating fuel.

Born on July 18, 1950, he leaves his wife, NDP Member of Parliament Olivia Chow, two children and one grandchild.

($1+$0.98 Canadian) (Editing by Janet Guttsman)