OTTAWA Nov 4 Canada's newly appointed finance
minister, Bill Morneau, is a newcomer to Parliament, but brings
decades of experience from Morneau Shepell, Canada's largest
human resources firm, to the cabinet position.
Morneau's expertise on pension reform will likely also be a
significant asset to the newly sworn in Liberal Prime Minister
Justin Trudeau, who promised during the election campaign to
work with the provinces and businesses to enhance the national
pension plan.
As finance minister, Morneau inherits an economy where the
once-booming energy sector is struggling with the plunge in oil
prices, and worries that an overvalued housing market could be
in for a correction.
Trudeau has already laid out the major planks of his
economic plan, which will serve as a blueprint for the budget
Morneau must deliver next year.
The Liberals plan to run three years of deficits, boosting
infrastructure spending in a bid to stimulate Canada's flagging
economy. The new government has also pledged to raise income
taxes for the richest Canadians and cut taxes for the middle
class.
Morneau cut his executive teeth at Morneau Shepell, a firm
founded by his father in 1966. At the time of the election, he
was executive chair of the company, a position he has since
resigned.
Morneau is also a former chair of the public policy think
tank the C.D. Howe Institute and has been on several boards of
directors. He previously worked as a pension investment advisor
to Ontario's provincial finance minister and in 2014 he was
appointed to a panel that advised the provincial government on
how to improve the pension system.
He won the riding of Toronto Centre with nearly 60 percent
of the vote, according to Elections Canada.
Morneau, 53, holds degrees in economics and business, and
lives in Toronto with his wife and four children.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by David Gregorio)