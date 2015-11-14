Portugal, Italy borrowing costs rise as ECB reduces stimulus
* Portugal/Germany 10-year yield spread hits almost-four week high
BELEK, Turkey Nov 14 Canada needs to keep a close eye on low oil prices, which the ruling Liberal Party took into consideration when drawing up an election platform that called for extra stimulus, new Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Saturday.
Morneau, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit, also said U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew was encouraged by the Liberals' plans for new infrastructure spending. The Liberals won the Oct 19 election. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
ISTANBUL, April 3 Turkey's annual inflation hit its highest in 8-1/2 years in March as chronic weakness in the lira currency stoked a surge in consumer prices that could be unwelcome news for President Tayyip Erdogan ahead of a referendum to extend his powers.