MONTREAL Jan 12 Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau on Tuesday acknowledged public concern over the country's weakening currency, but said it was important for the government to undertake its planned spending program.

"I know Canadians are concerned about the changes in the value of the Canadian dollar. It's important for all Canadians. We think it's more important to make investments in our economy. So economic growth is very important and that's how we can improve our economic situation," he told reporters. (Reporting by Allison Lampert, writing by Randall Palmer, editing by G Crosse)