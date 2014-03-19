Nikkei falls to 1-1/2-week low as Softbank slides, financials drag
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday as financial stocks underperformed after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight SoftBank tumbled.
OTTAWA, March 19 Canada Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver, tipped to replace Jim Flaherty as finance minister, arrived on Wednesday morning at Rideau Hall, the government residence where cabinet ministers are sworn in.
The Conservative government has not formally confirmed his appointment to replace Flaherty, who resigned on Tuesday, but a government official familiar with the situation said Oliver would be the choice.
A junior minister, Greg Rickford, also arrived at Rideau Hall, suggesting he may replace Oliver in natural resources. Rickford, who hails from northern Ontario, is currently minister of state for science and technology, and for northern Ontario development, and for the so-called Ring of Fire mining development project in the region. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm as it expands beyond its core online retail business.
* Awarded a contract by Eni Ghana E&P Limited (a subsidiary of Eni, GNPC and Vitol), for onshore part of OCTP development of Sankofa field