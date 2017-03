TORONTO May 2 Ontario's opposition New Democrat Party leader said on Friday her party would not vote to support the budget proposed by the minority Liberal government, likely setting up Canada's most populous province for a summer election.

"We do not support this government any longer, so we will not be voting in favor of any confidence motion coming forward, including the budget," the NDP's Andrea Horwath told reporters. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)