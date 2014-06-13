UPDATE 1-U.S. mortgage activity fades from near four-month high
* Some mortgage rates rise last week despite lower bond yields
TORONTO, June 12 The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation projected a fourth straight Liberal victory in Ontario's election on Thursday, but said it was too early to say whether the party would win a majority of seats in the province's legislature.
Only days before the election in Canada's most populous province, polls had shown a dead heat between Premier Kathleen Wynne's left-leaning Liberal government and the austerity-minded Conservative opposition. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Some mortgage rates rise last week despite lower bond yields
* BTL Group announces non-brokered private placement of equity units
* Diana Containerships Inc announces up to $150 million securities offering