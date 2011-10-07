TORONTO Oct 6 CBC Television projected a Liberal victory in Ontario's election on Thursday, but said it was too early to say if the party would win a majority of seats in the 107-seat provincial legislature.

With some polls yet to report, CBC Television said it expected the Liberals to score their third successive victory in an Ontario election. But it was not clear if they would win the 54 seats needed for a majority.

The party campaigned on a message of a "steady hand at the tiller" in difficult times, highlighting a good track record of steering Canada's economic powerhouse through the last recession with no major spending cuts. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney)