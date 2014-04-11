PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO, April 11 The Ontario government said on Friday it is examining options to generate funds, including the possible sale of certain real estate assets and government-owned entities.
Speaking at a business lunch in Toronto, provincial finance minister Charles Sousa also said the government would look to sell its state in General Motors over the next year or so. (Reporting by Cameron French; Writing by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chris Reese)
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales and marketing software products more potent competitors to Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings, the two firms said Monday.