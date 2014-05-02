BRIEF-Fulton Financial prices offering of $125 mln senior notes
* Fulton Financial announces pricing of $125 million senior notes offering
TORONTO May 2 An Ontario election will be held June 12, the province's Premiere Kathleen Wynne said on Friday, after a budget proposed by her minority Liberal government did not find support with the opposition parties.
"On June 12, the people of the province will have a choice," Wynne told reporters. "They'll have a choice between the balanced approach of a Liberal government that will create jobs and nurture economic recovery and the opposition party that would put recovery in jeopardy with reckless schemes and irresponsible choices." (Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Cameron French; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Fulton Financial announces pricing of $125 million senior notes offering
* Nuance prices $350 million offering of 1.25% senior convertible notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Comments from ECB officials temper euro (Updates prices, adds details and quotes)