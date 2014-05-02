TORONTO May 2 An Ontario election will be held June 12, the province's Premiere Kathleen Wynne said on Friday, after a budget proposed by her minority Liberal government did not find support with the opposition parties.

"On June 12, the people of the province will have a choice," Wynne told reporters. "They'll have a choice between the balanced approach of a Liberal government that will create jobs and nurture economic recovery and the opposition party that would put recovery in jeopardy with reckless schemes and irresponsible choices." (Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Cameron French; Editing by James Dalgleish)