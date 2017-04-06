BRIEF-AT&T files for pricing of £1.0 bln global notes
* Files for pricing of £1.0 billion, 3.550% global notes due 2037 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2spgDuU Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, April 6 Canada's top defense procurement official, in charge of a hotly contested effort to find new fighter jets, is taking a leave of absence for personal reasons, a government statement said on Thursday.
Public Services and Procurement Minister Judy Foote will be away until further notice, Ottawa said. Her duties will be performed by Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr, who is also staying in his current job.
In 2014, Foote announced she was fighting breast cancer for the second time.
Foote, 64, unveiled plans last year to buy 18 Boeing Corp Super Hornets as a stop-gap measure while Ottawa prepares an open five-year competition to buy new jets.
Canada's Liberal government opted for the Boeing jets despite being a member of a consortium that helped fund development of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 stealth fighter, which has been hit by repeated delays. Lockheed said it was disappointed by the decision. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Dan Grebler)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 A man dressed in a UPS uniform and armed with an "assault pistol" opened fire at a United Parcel Service Inc package sorting hub in San Francisco, killing three people before turning the gun on himself, police said.
* Uber faces fresh probe from U.S. FTC over its privacy practices - Recode, citing sources Source: http://bit.ly/2splbBt Further company coverage: