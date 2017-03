OTTAWA, March 5 Quebec's separatist government capitalized on a lead in the polls on Wednesday to launch a provincial election which could eventually lead to a third referendum on independence from Canada if the separatists won a majority government.

"It is necessary to put an end to the obstruction of our opponents," Premier Pauline Marois, who headed a minority government for the past 18 months, said in triggering an election which will take place on April 7.