MONTREAL May 15 Canadian media mogul Pierre
Karl Péladeau was chosen to head the separatist Parti Quebecois
on Friday, following an often fractious leadership race over the
accommodation of religious minorities and how to take the
French-language province out of Canada.
The Parti Quebecois (PQ) has been without a leader since
shortly after the April 2014 provincial election, where the
party suffered its worst defeat in 40 years.
Péladeau, known as PKP, is the controlling shareholder and
former chief executive of Quebec's largest media company,
Quebecor Inc.
An elected member of Quebec`s provincial parliament,
Péladeau joined the leadership race in November to replace
former PQ leader Pauline Marois, telling a reporter that he had
entered politics to achieve Quebec independence.
He has been criticized in Canadian media for his reputed
temper and generated controversy during the race when he warned
that new arrivals, who generally vote in favour of Quebec
remaining in Canada, were harming the province's separatist
movement.
"We don't have 25 years ahead of us to achieve it. With
demographics, with immigration, we're definitely losing one
riding each year," Péladeau said, referring to electoral
districts, during a March leadership debate in Quebec City,
Canadian media reported.
He later apologized for the remarks.
Péladeau will face new challenges over his dual roles as
Quebec politician and controlling shareholder of Quebecor.
He continues to be dogged by critics who say his business
holdings risk putting him in a conflict of interest.
Péladeau has insisted he would not give up the Quebecor
shares he inherited from his father. He has said he would be
willing to put them in a blind trust, a financial arrangement
where a politician cedes the administration of private business
interests to an independent party.
