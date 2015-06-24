By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, June 24
OTTAWA, June 24 Ahead of a close October
election, Canada's ruling Conservatives are pushing to revive
their fortunes in Quebec, the province that helped them to power
in 2006 but then turned its back amid concerns the party was too
right-wing.
Quebec, the second most-populous province, has 75 seats in
the 308-seat of House of Commons. The right-of-center
Conservatives only hold five of those seats and even just a
handful more could make the difference between Prime Minister
Stephen Harper retaining or losing power.
Although the predominantly French-speaking province
traditionally tilts more to the left than the rest of Canada,
Harper, who represents a constituency in the western city of
Calgary, wooed it hard ahead of the 2006 election and the 10
seats he won proved crucial to his fortunes.
Since then though the party has gradually lost popularity as
criticism grew that the Conservatives had moved too far to the
right and did not respect the province's culture.
Conservative strategists are optimistic the party can bounce
back, citing favorable polls and what they say is a strong slate
of candidates.
Harper went to Quebec on Wednesday for Saint-Jean-Baptiste
day, an important provincial holiday, and reminded a large crowd
of candidates and supporters that Canada had initially been
settled by French explorers in the early 17th century.
"Canada was born in French ... and Canada will continue to
grow and prosper, thanks in no small part to the contributions
of Quebecers and all francophone Canadians," he said.
Both Conservatives and Quebecers, he said, wanted to save
money, pay less tax, be protected from criminals and terrorists
and know their values would be respected.
"Don't ever let anyone tell you that Conservative values are
not Quebec values," he said.
The party does not hold any of the 22 seats in and around
Montreal, an area where it has never had a legislator elected
and where its support is relatively low. Instead it is focusing
on the rest of Quebec, especially the area around Quebec City.
"It's central to what we're trying to achieve here," said a
Conservative strategist.
Defence Minister Jason Kenney on Tuesday announced Ottawa
would open talks about a possible ship building contract with
the Davie yard, situated just to the south of Quebec City.
Davie - which is in the parliamentary constituency of Public
Safety Minister Steven Blaney - says that unless it gets more
orders it may be forced to cut jobs.
The official opposition New Democrats, who swept the
province in the 2011 federal election and hold 54 of Quebec's 75
seats, called the announcement a blatant political bribe.
The other party competing in the province are the Liberals
of Justin Trudeau, a Quebecer who is the son of former Liberal
Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.
