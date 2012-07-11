OTTAWA, July 11 Quebec Premier Jean Charest
wants an election on Sept. 4, even though polls show his ruling
Liberals could lose to separatists who seek independence for the
Canadian province, a newspaper said on Wednesday.
Montreal's La Presse, citing what it said were several
Liberal insiders, said Charest strongly favored calling the
campaign on August 1. Charest's chief spokesman was not
immediately available for comment.
Charest, who took over as premier in 2003, has become
increasingly unpopular over the last two years amid public
unhappiness over allegations of corruption in the powerful
construction industry. He eventually bowed to calls for an
official probe into possible wrongdoing.
This May the government clamped down on student protesters
unhappy with proposed tuition hikes, prompting widespread
condemnation from trade unions, lawyers and other groups.
A Sept. 4 election would take place before students return
to class and before the corruption inquiry restarted its work.
Recent polls show the Liberals neck-and-neck with the
separatist Parti Quebecois, which wants the province to break
away from the rest of Canada.
Charest won a majority of seats in a December 2008 election
and does not have to call an election until the end of 2013.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren)