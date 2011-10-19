* Liberal premier had resisted call for corruption probe
* Liberals down in polls amid stories of mafia involvement
Oct 19 Quebec's Liberal government bowed to two
years of pressure on Wednesday and announced a probe into
allegations of corruption in the construction industry in the
predominantly French-speaking Canadian province.
Premier Jean Charest, whose popularity has plunged in
recent months amid lurid stories about mafia infiltration of
the industry, said parts of the inquiry would be open but some
of it would be behind closed doors.
Last month, a leaked report by the head of Quebec's
anti-corruption unit said organized crime had made wide inroads
into the industry and had benefited from artificially inflated
government contracts.
"This act shows our determination to clean up the
construction industry," Charest told a televised news
conference in Quebec City.
Charest, in power since 2003, had long resisted calls for
an inquiry on the grounds it could interfere with separate
police investigations into the industry.
An opinion poll released on Tuesday showed support for the
Liberals had dropped 5 percentage points in the last month
alone. The party is now tied with the separatist Parti
Quebecois, which wants Quebec to split away from Canada.
The Liberals won a majority in the election of December
2008 and can stay in power a maximum of five years.
The two-year inquiry, headed by Quebec superior court judge
France Charbonneau, will examine the industry over the last 15
years.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Eric Walsh)