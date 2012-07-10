* Canadian government shutting down research facilities
* Scientists stage unprecedented protest march
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, July 10 Several hundred Canadian
scientists and their supporters held an unprecedented protest
march on Tuesday to demonstrate against the government's
decision to close down major facilities and fire research staff.
The protesters, who say the right-of-center Conservative
government dislikes science, walked through central Ottawa
behind a woman dressed as the Grim Reaper and a coffin designed
to mourn the "Death of Evidence".
"Evidence is the way that adults navigate reality. To deny
evidence is to live in a fairy world ... when countries engage
in fantasy it's called state propaganda," Simon Fraser
University professor Arne Moores told a crowd of around 800
people gathered on Parliament Hill.
The Conservatives intend to stop funding an Arctic
environment atmospheric research laboratory, a move U.S.
scientists complain will harm the world's ability to monitor the
ozone layer.
Ottawa is also shutting down the Experimental Lakes Area in
northern Ontario, which plays a major role in helping study the
effects of water pollution. Budget cuts also mean hundreds of
scientists and researchers will lose their jobs.
The government -- which will also kill off its own
environmental advisory agency -- variously cites the need to
save money and focus on more important areas.
"As a country we have been lagging behind our peer nations
on applied research and commercialization and our government is
taking steps to correct that -- but not at the expense of basic
research," said a spokeswoman for junior science minister Gary
Goodyear.
Critics say Ottawa is more interested in helping the
powerful energy industry and note the March budget included
measures making it easier for major projects such as oil
pipelines to receive building permission.
"The government is shutting down science, decimating
Environment Canada ... it's pretty transparent," University of
Waterloo earth sciences professor Sherry Schiff told Reuters.
Many in the crowd said it was the first time they could
remember Canadian scientists demonstrating en masse.
At the end of the protest, some of those present placed
flowers at the front of the coffin and science books inside it.
"An iron curtain is being drawn between science and society.
Closed curtains, especially those made of iron, make for very
dark rooms," said Jeff Hutchings, professor of biology at
Dalhousie University in Halifax.
Not everyone sees the issue in this light. A post by a
reader on the Canadian Broadcasting Corp's website dismissed the
protest as "just more yapping from lefties who have had their
year round holiday collecting loon scat or buffalo farts
canceled."
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)