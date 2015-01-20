By David Ljunggren
| LONDON, Ontario
LONDON, Ontario Jan 20 Canadian opposition
leader Justin Trudeau, who polls indicate could win power in the
election set for later this year, accused Prime Minister Stephen
Harper on Tuesday of mismanaging the economy as oil prices
slide.
Trudeau's Liberals aim to oust the governing Conservatives,
who took power in early 2006 and who have long campaigned on
their ability to manage the economy. They are looking for a rare
fourth consecutive victory in October's election.
The Conservatives showed some vulnerability on the economy
last week, however, announcing abruptly they will delay
presenting the government's budget until at least April to gauge
the impact of the plunge in crude prices. The federal budget is
usually introduced in February or March, occasionally as early
as January.
Canada is a major crude exporter, and benchmark prices for
crude oil have halved over the last six months, hitting
government revenue.
"Because Mr Harper put all his eggs in one basket, counting
on the oil prices remaining high, he is now ... flailing and
indeed making things up as he goes along," Trudeau told
reporters in London, Ontario, where Liberal legislators are
holding a two-day strategy session.
"A prime minister of Canada needs to be reassuring and
creating confidence in consumers and investors," said Trudeau,
accusing Harper instead of "lurching about".
Finance Minister Joe Oliver insisted on Tuesday the
Conservatives would keep a promise to balance the budget this
year despite the fall in oil prices.
Trudeau said if the Liberals were in power they would scrap
a Conservative income-splitting tax measure that will cost the
government about C$2 billion ($1.7 billion) per year over five
years. The measure was introduced late last October as part of a
larger C$27 billion six-year package of tax cuts.
The Conservatives, who have long portrayed Trudeau as being
weak on the economy, say a Liberal government would raise taxes.
Former Liberal Finance Minister Ralph Goodale said the
budget delay "sends a message of real confusion in their part, a
lack of confidence, a lack of direction. They've run out of gas
and it doesn't seem they know quite who's steering the bus".
($1=$1.21 Canadian)
