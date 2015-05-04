By Randall Palmer
| GATINEAU, Quebec
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau pledged on Monday to cut taxes for
most middle-class families and raise taxes on the rich, as he
sought to regain his polling lead over the ruling Conservatives
ahead of an October election.
Trudeau, son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, helped
lift the Liberals into first place when he took over as leader
in 2013, but the party has since slumped and has trailed Prime
Minister Stephen Harper's Conservatives in some recent polls.
The Conservatives have gained ground since last fall, when
they announced tax cut and family benefit plans, and their April
21 budget has put pressure on Trudeau to counter with specific
policies.
Trudeau said Harper - in power since early 2006 - was too
focused on the wellbeing of the rich.
The Liberal leader said he would cut the federal tax on the
middle class to 20.5 percent from 22 percent. At the same time,
the federal tax bracket on income above C$200,000 ($165,300)
would rise to 33 percent from 29 percent.
For years it has been considered politically taboo to raise
personal income taxes, but Trudeau said it would only affect the
top 1 percent.
"For the past 10 years Stephen Harper has ignored the people
who do most of the heavy lifting in our economy, the people who
work longer and longer hours for an ever shrinking piece of the
pies," Trudeau said an event in Gatineau, near Ottawa.
The tax hike and tax cut, each worth C$3 billion annually,
are designed to be revenue neutral. Canadians are subject to
both federal and provincial taxes; Ontario and Quebec taxpayers'
combined top marginal rate would now be almost 54 percent.
Trudeau, who says Harper's tax measures unfairly benefit the
rich, said he would boost child benefits by C$4 billion a year
while phasing them out for wealthier Canadians.
The added cost would in part be covered by canceling a C$2
billion per year income-splitting measure the Conservatives
introduced last year for parents with school-age children.
The other C$2 billion needed for the plan would come from
the C$1.7 billion surplus the government has budgeted for
2016-17 and/or from reducing waste, he said.
The New Democratic Party, to the left of the Liberals, is in
third place in the polls but has been catching up in recent
months. It has proposed a C$15-a-day child care program.
($1=$1.21 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie
Adler)