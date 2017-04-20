(Adds Canadian foreign minister comments, paragraphs 7,8, 14)
By Leah Schnurr and David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, April 20 Canadian Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau on Thursday brushed off an attack by U.S. President
Donald Trump on Canada's system of dairy protections, saying
every nation defended its agricultural industries.
Trudeau told Bloomberg Television that the United States in
fact ran a dairy surplus with Canada. Trump took aim at Canada's
dairy industry this week and said on Thursday "what they've done
to our dairy farm workers is a disgrace".
Canada's dairy sector is protected by high tariffs on
imported products and controls on domestic production as a means
of supporting prices that farmers receive.
Trudeau said the system "works very well" in Canada.
"Let's not pretend we're in a global free market when it
comes to agriculture," he said. "Every country protects, for
good reason, its agricultural industries."
Trump's comments were the second time this week he has
attacked Canada's dairy industry and on Thursday he included the
lumber, timber and energy sectors in a list of what he said were
problematic areas of trade.
Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, asked for a
reaction, rejected the suggestion of wrongdoing.
"Canada strongly believes in a rules-based system of trade,
and therefore always abides by and upholds the rules that govern
trade," she said in an e-mailed statement.
Trump said the United States will report in the next two
weeks what it intends to do with the North American Free Trade
Agreement (NAFTA), which he has promised to renegotiate.
The threat to get rid of or alter NAFTA is a potential
problem for Canada, whose biggest trade partner is the United
States.
Trudeau said he would not "overreact" and planned to move
the trade conversation forward "in a way that both protects our
consumers and our agricultural producers." He also said he saw
an opportunity to engage with the U.S. President.
"He has shown if he says one thing and actually hears good
counter arguments or good reasons why he should shift his
position, he will take a different position if it's a better
one, if the arguments win him over," Trudeau said.
The two nations are embroiled in a long-standing dispute
over exports of Canadian softwood lumber, which U.S. producers
complain are unfairly subsidized.
"Our producers and workers have never been found in the
wrong .. the United States needs Canadian lumber. A protracted
dispute will only drive up the cost of wood and homes for U.S.
consumers," Freeland said.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr and David Ljunggren in Ottowa;
additional reporting by Jeff Mason in Washington; Editing by
Grant McCool)