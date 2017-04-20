UPDATE 1-China stands pat on rates after Fed lifts benchmark
SHANGHAI, June 15 China's central bank left interest rates for open market operations unchanged on Thursday, despite its U.S. counterpart increasing its key policy rate overnight.
OTTAWA, April 20 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday brushed off an attack by U.S. President Donald Trump against Canada's system of dairy protections, saying every nation defended its agricultural industries.
Trudeau told Bloomberg Television that the United States in fact ran a dairy surplus with Canada. Trump on Tuesday complained about what he said were unfair practices by Canadian dairy farmers. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment