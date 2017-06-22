WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
OTTAWA, June 22 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday dismissed the idea that Canada's steel exports might pose a national security threat to the United States, saying he had told U.S. President Donald Trump directly.
Trudeau, speaking at a public event in Toronto, said the suggestion was "silly". A U.S. administration investigation into whether foreign-made steel imports pose a risk is almost complete, officials say. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bernard Orr)
BOGOTA, June 24 At least eight miners at an underground coal mine in Colombia have died and five more are missing after an explosion caused by methane gas, the national mining agency said on Saturday.