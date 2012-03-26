CALGARY, Alberta, March 26 Securities regulators in Alberta have charged two men with orchestrating a C$50 million ($50.4 million) Ponzi scheme in the Western Canadian province and lying to investors and investigators.

The Alberta Securities Commission said Dale Joseph Edgar St. Jean and Gregory Dennis Tindalland, and their Calgary-based companies, TransCap Corp and Strata-Trade Corp, perpetrated a fraud on investors and made false and misleading statements.

It is the latest of a number of such incidents to come to light after the estimated $65 billion swindle by U.S. financier Bernard Madoff was revealed in December 2008.

In a Ponzi scheme, perpetrators promise high guaranteed returns to investors, but the returns are paid from the investments made by later participants. The con game collapses when investors begin to pull their money out.

Between March 2005 and November 2009, TransCap and Strata-Trade raised C$51.6 million with the promise of returns from 18 percent to 22 percent, the ASC said. The scheme collapsed in November 2009.

"ASC staff further allege that Tindall made false and misleading statements to ASC investigators," the commission said.

An appearance before the regulator to set a date for a hearing is scheduled for May 9 in Calgary.

The ASC and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have investigated other high-profile Ponzi schemes in recent years. The largest was in 2009, when police charged the principals of Syndicated Gold Depository SA, Merendon Mining Corp Ltd, and the Institute for Financial Learning with running a C$400 million scam.

($1 =$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Peter Galloway)