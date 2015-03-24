WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 24 One of Canada's
biggest pork processors, Olymel LP, has canceled purchases of
23,000 hogs from Ontario due to a strike at its second-largest
slaughterhouse, it said on Tuesday.
About 1,000 workers at Olymel's Vallée-Jonction, Quebec
plant, belonging to the Confederation Des Syndicats Nationaux
(CSN) union went on strike on March 18 and rejected Olymel's
latest offer a day later. Pay is the main outstanding issue,
according to reports.
Olymel spokesman Richard Vigneault said canceling the
purchase of Ontario hogs will make it difficult to quickly
resume production at the plant if a settlement is reached.
The plant has weekly slaughtering capacity of 35,000 pigs
and produces pork mostly for U.S. and Japanese buyers.
CSN said in a release last week that the union hoped to
return to talks as soon as possible. It declined to comment on
Tuesday.
Toronto-based Maple Leaf Foods, Olymel's biggest
competitor, said Olymel's plant shutdown had not affected it as
it only acquires hogs from Western Canada.
