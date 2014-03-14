UPDATE 4-Oil prices rise on talk of OPEC cut extension, inventories in focus
* Analysts expect rise in U.S. crude stockpiles (Updates prices)
TORONTO, March 14 The Canadian and British Columbia governments and Port Metro Vancouver announced late on Thursday a 14-point action plan to end a labor dispute at the country's largest port.
The plan ensured fair pay for truck drivers and also included measures to help cut wait times at container terminals, the group said, adding that it expected truck drivers to return to work immediately. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Analysts expect rise in U.S. crude stockpiles (Updates prices)
* Project was touted as region's biggest oil storage terminal
March 21 Marathon Oil Corp said on Tuesday it bought additional acreage in the Permian basin for about $700 million, the company's second purchase in less than two weeks as it focuses on higher-margin, lower-cost U.S. assets. The about 21,000 acres, situated in the Northern Delaware basin of New Mexico, was acquired from Black Mountain Oil & Gas and other private players, the company said.