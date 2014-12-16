By Julie Gordon
| VANCOUVER
VANCOUVER Dec 16 The gridlock at U.S. West
Coast ports that has forced McDonald's to ration French fries at
its Japanese restaurants and interrupted supplies to retailers
such as Lululemon is unlikely to be alleviated by routing
cargoes through Canada, whose Pacific ports face their own
problems.
Capacity is already limited at Canada's largest port, Port
Metro Vancouver, which is also staring at the possibility of
another crippling strike by container truck drivers.
Tensions are mounting as talks to resolve longstanding
complaints at the port drag on between government, management,
and union and nonunion drivers, and there are rumblings of a
possible work action, which would spur further shipping delays
along North America's West Coast, hampering trade flows to Asia.
"Things are definitely starting to heat up," said Gavin
McGarrigle of Unifor, which represents many unionized container
truck drivers in Vancouver. "If these issues aren't resolved
there's going to be a major problem."
Adding to the labor concerns, British Columbia ports are
operating near ideal capacity, leaving little room to take
diverted shipments from U.S. ports.
While expansions are in the works at Port Metro Vancouver
and at the small North Pacific port of Prince Rupert, British
Columbia, to meet a projected doubling of container traffic over
the next 10-15 years, most of that new capacity is still years
away, and even when complete would only add up to a fraction of
West Coast U.S. capacity.
Vancouver and Prince Rupert together handle just 15 percent
of total West Coast container shipments, importing consumer
goods and other products for both Canadian and U.S. markets, and
exporting Canadian commodities like lumber, woodpulp and grains.
"We do roughly 3 million containers on the West Coast of
Canada per year. On the West Coast of the U.S. they do about 20
million," said Mark Gordienko, president of ILWU Canada, the
union representing dockworkers in Western Canada.
Gordienko said Canadian dockworkers are also loathe to
undermine U.S. colleagues by handling diverted ships.
Cargo shipments to ports on the U.S. West Coast have been
backed up for the last three months, with the congestion most
pronounced at the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the
nation's two busiest cargo hubs.
The congestion has already delayed shipments for retailers
like Lululemon Athletica Inc and Ann Inc, along
with the export of fruit and food products to Asian markets,
such as potatoes for the McDonald's French fries in
Japan.
RECORD TRAFFIC
Container traffic at Prince Rupert's Fairview terminal is up
12 percent so far this year, with volumes at Vancouver's four
container terminals up 3 percent despite a month-long strike by
container truck drivers in the first quarter.
With demand high, three Vancouver terminals added an extra
shift at midyear. The terminal operators say some of that new
capacity is still available, with volumes currently at roughly
65 to 75 percent of maximum capacity.
But those numbers mask the severity of the issue, as
operators generally aim to stay within 85 percent of their
maximum capacity to keep shipments moving smoothly.
"When they go above 85 percent things start to slow down,"
said John Parker-Jervis, spokesman for Port Metro Vancouver. "It
slows down the supply chain quite a bit and you get congestion
on the dock."
The port wants to avoid a repeat of the backlog that formed
earlier this year, when truck drivers walked off the job for a
month in protest over long wait times and low rates.
The drivers returned to work after hammering out a joint
action plan with government and the Port Authority. They say
they are happy about progress made over the last nine months,
but are frustrated over planned changes to truck-age standards
and unresolved differences on pay rates.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Peter Galloway)