OTTAWA, March 12 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Wednesday it was "not acceptable" for striking truck drivers to block shipments at Canada's largest port in Vancouver and that Ottawa was concerned about the labor dispute.

"It is not acceptable to have relatively small numbers of people blocking what is important trade for a range of British Columbian and Canadian businesses," Harper told a business audience in Vancouver when asked about the truck driver strike.

Unionized container truck drivers set up picket lines at the Vancouver port on Monday, joining hundreds of nonunion workers who walked off the job last month in a dispute over pay and services.