BRIEF-Yomiuri Land's group operating profit for April-Dec likely slid 40% on year to around 1.4 bln yen - Nikkei
* Yomiuri Land Co Ltd's group operating profit for April-December likely slid 40% on the year to around 1.4 billion yen - Nikkei
July 11 Canada Post Corp has abandoned plans to bar workers from their jobs in the ongoing labor dispute, the country's government-owned mail carrier said on Sunday, averting a potential nationwide disruption to service.
The Crown corporation had given a 72-hour notice for a Monday "lockout" a temporary work stoppage sometimes used as a labor negotiation tactic.
Canada Post and the union for its workers have been negotiating for months over wages and pensions.
The talks continue. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Yomiuri Land Co Ltd's group operating profit for April-December likely slid 40% on the year to around 1.4 billion yen - Nikkei
* Yamada Denki's operating profit apparently rose about 10 percent on the year to around 47 billion yen for the nine months ended December - Nikkei
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.