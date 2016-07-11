July 11 Canada Post Corp has abandoned plans to bar workers from their jobs in the ongoing labor dispute, the country's government-owned mail carrier said on Sunday, averting a potential nationwide disruption to service.

The Crown corporation had given a 72-hour notice for a Monday "lockout" a temporary work stoppage sometimes used as a labor negotiation tactic.

Canada Post and the union for its workers have been negotiating for months over wages and pensions.

The talks continue. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)