* Canadian panel releases environmental assessment

* Report questions economic claims, export markets

* Provincial government urged to conduct financial review

TORONTO, Aug 25 Canadian authorities should look more closely at the financial case for a proposed hydroelectric project in remote Labrador, a panel said in a report that also criticized its potential impact on the environment.

The federal government has promised to back loans for the C$6.2 billion ($6.3 billion) Lower Churchill project. It would involve construction of a dam and transmission lines to carry power to domestic markets and south to the northeastern United States.

Emera Inc (EMA.TO), an energy service provider, and SNC-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC.TO), an engineering company, have signed on to participate. They would work with Nalcor Energy, a holding company for the energy investments of the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The panel's report, made public on Thursday, warned that the project would have significant environmental effects, and it also raised concerns about Nalcor's economic claims.

"The panel questioned whether the project would be the best alternative to meet domestic demand and whether timely transmission access would be available to deliver energy to unknown export markets," said the executive summary.

Current plans call for a new transmission route from Labrador on the mainland to the island of Newfoundland, and then south to Nova Scotia.

That route would bypass Quebec, which currently has a stranglehold on power transmission from the region to the lucrative U.S. market. Quebec's government has been critical of the federal government's support for Lower Churchill.

The panel said the government should order a formal review into the long-term financial returns from the project.

Canadian Environment Minister Peter Kent and Newfoundland Minister of Environment and Conservation Ross Wiseman will now review the panel's recommendations.

Wiseman said he was not ready to comment on the report. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Frank McGurty)