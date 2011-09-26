Sept 26 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- West African negotiators, who secured the release of two Canadian hostages, used a cut of the ransom to rig a village election, U.S. diplomats alleged in a leaked document.

-- A Progressive Conservative government in Ontario would ensure more of the money the province has set aside for victims of crime and their families reaches the intended recipients, Tory Leader Tim Hudak said.

Report on Business Section:

Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney took a stand against the international bank lobby, calling arguments against increased financial regulation "questionable," and ridiculing the notion that new rules will only be avoided as fatalistic.

European stock index futures fell on Monday, following a slump in Asian shares, and the euro slid amid skepticism that Europe's latest efforts to contain its sovereign debt crisis can prevent it from wreaking more damage on the world economy.

NATIONAL POST:

-- In a scene reminiscent of Orson Welles's famous War of the Worlds broadcast, an Internet hoax early Saturday had a NASA satellite the size of a bus crashing to Earth on a farm near Okotoks, Alberta.

-- The United States has told Canadian authorities that two migrants who arrived off the British Columbia coast in 2009 aboard a smuggling ship are suspected Tamil rebels, according to a senior American counterterrorism official.

FINANCIAL POST:

The Canadian economy's export-driven base is "very vulnerable" to the global economic slowdown, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said.

The small-and medium-sized business sector helped Canada recover from the recession, with many owners making personal sacrifices in an effort to keep their firms alive, according to a study released last week.