THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

- Relations between Canada and Quebec have rarely been so calm, but voters on both sides remain skeptical that the relationship is headed in the right direction, a new poll shows.

- Ottawa is threatening to pull all Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) municipal detachments out of British Columbia if the province does not sign a take-it-or-leave-it new policing contract by the end of November.

Report on Business Section:

- Stoked by rumours that legendary activist Carl Icahn was circling the BlackBerry-maker, Research In Motion Ltd's stock had its strongest rally in weeks.

- Electric cars are barely on the road, but entrepreneurs and startup companies are already looking at lakes, mines and airport tarmacs as the next frontier for vehicles propelled by hybrid and battery power.

NATIONAL POST:

- A Tory MP plans to introduce legislation as early as Friday calling for the repeal of a section in the federal human rights code banning hate speech over the Internet.

- Prime Minister Stephen Harper's parliamentary secretary apologized for using parliamentary resources to promote the Ontario election.

FINANCIAL POST:

- Rio Tinto Group , the world's second-largest mining company, agreed to form a joint venture with OAO Acron's North Atlantic Potash Inc unit to explore for the fertilizer ingredient in Canada.