THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
- Relations between Canada and Quebec have rarely been so
calm, but voters on both sides remain skeptical that the
relationship is headed in the right direction, a new poll shows.
- Ottawa is threatening to pull all Royal Canadian Mounted
Police (RCMP) municipal detachments out of British Columbia if
the province does not sign a take-it-or-leave-it new policing
contract by the end of November.
Report on Business Section:
- Stoked by rumours that legendary activist Carl Icahn was
circling the BlackBerry-maker, Research In Motion Ltd's
stock had its strongest rally in weeks.
- Electric cars are barely on the road, but entrepreneurs
and startup companies are already looking at lakes, mines and
airport tarmacs as the next frontier for vehicles propelled by
hybrid and battery power.
NATIONAL POST:
- A Tory MP plans to introduce legislation as early as
Friday calling for the repeal of a section in the federal human
rights code banning hate speech over the Internet.
- Prime Minister Stephen Harper's parliamentary secretary
apologized for using parliamentary resources to promote the
Ontario election.
FINANCIAL POST:
- Rio Tinto Group , the world's second-largest
mining company, agreed to form a joint venture with OAO Acron's
North Atlantic Potash Inc unit to explore for the fertilizer
ingredient in Canada.