THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

Parliamentary Budget Officer Kevin Page is sounding the alarm over mounting debt in Ottawa and the provinces as governments start feeling the financial squeeze of an aging population.

Jean Charest is refusing to cave in to pressure for a public inquiry into corruption in the construction industry, despite new evidence of wrongdoing and a strong pitch from the head of the Quebec Transport Ministry's anti-collusion unit.

Report in Business section:

United States Steel Corp has issued a stern warning to locked-out workers at its Hamilton facility that its operations there have lost "massive" amounts of money since 2007 and will not be kept open by subsidies from profitable mills.

The banks that helped fund an acquisition spree by Yellow Media Inc demanded that it reduce its debt load, forcing the elimination of its dividend and deepening the crisis of confidence that surrounds the publishing company.

NATIONAL POST:

From public health to solid waste management, employees across city divisions billed taxpayers more than $1.4-million in mileage last year, new documents show.

Michael Ferguson, New Brunswick's former auditor general and a member of that province's legislative assembly, will be named the next federal auditor-general, sources told Postmedia News Wednesday.

FINANCIAL POST:

Shelley Broader has replaced David Cheesewright as president and chief executive of Walmart Canada , the mass merchant announced on Wednesday.

Rising food inflation pressures mean more price increases are likely in store for the rest of the year, Michael McCain, chief executive with Maple Leaf Foods , warned on Wednesday.