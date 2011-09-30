Sept 30 The following are top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
- Two ice shelves that existed before Canada was settled by
Europeans, diminished significantly this summer, one nearly
disappearing altogether, Canadian scientists say in newly
published research.
- The United States government insists it has no plans to
put up a fence along parts of the Canada-U.S. border, despite a
report that contemplates exactly that.
Report on Business Section:
- China's Minmetals Resources Ltd is making a $1.3 billion
bid for Montreal-based Anvil Mining Ltd , its second
attempt this year to buy a Canadian-based copper producer with
operations in Africa after being outbid in a hostile takeover
offer this spring.
- Enbridge Energy Inc has launched plans for a
pipeline to give Canadian oil access to the key Gulf refinery
market, and alleviate a backlog that has plagued a major hub in
Oklahoma.
THE NATIONAL POST:
- Exasperated by property owners who refuse to pay their
firefighting fees, an interior British Columbia fire department
says it won't fight their fires.
- A group of Somali Canadians returned to City Hall, the
start of their 400-kilometre walk to Ottawa, on Thursday to
raise awareness about the drought devastating the Horn of
Africa.
FINANCIAL POST:
- The only bid left on the table for Canadian stock exchange
company TMX Group Inc has been extended until Oct 31, but
the shares are trading well below the $3.8 billion offer by
Maple Group Acquisition Corp, a consortium of financial firms.
- Research In Motion Ltd head of developer
relations is leaving the company, adding to a spate of executive
departures at the maker of BlackBerry smartphones.