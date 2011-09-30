Sept 30 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

- Two ice shelves that existed before Canada was settled by Europeans, diminished significantly this summer, one nearly disappearing altogether, Canadian scientists say in newly published research.

- The United States government insists it has no plans to put up a fence along parts of the Canada-U.S. border, despite a report that contemplates exactly that.

Report on Business Section:

- China's Minmetals Resources Ltd is making a $1.3 billion bid for Montreal-based Anvil Mining Ltd , its second attempt this year to buy a Canadian-based copper producer with operations in Africa after being outbid in a hostile takeover offer this spring.

- Enbridge Energy Inc has launched plans for a pipeline to give Canadian oil access to the key Gulf refinery market, and alleviate a backlog that has plagued a major hub in Oklahoma.

THE NATIONAL POST:

- Exasperated by property owners who refuse to pay their firefighting fees, an interior British Columbia fire department says it won't fight their fires.

- A group of Somali Canadians returned to City Hall, the start of their 400-kilometre walk to Ottawa, on Thursday to raise awareness about the drought devastating the Horn of Africa.

FINANCIAL POST:

- The only bid left on the table for Canadian stock exchange company TMX Group Inc has been extended until Oct 31, but the shares are trading well below the $3.8 billion offer by Maple Group Acquisition Corp, a consortium of financial firms.

- Research In Motion Ltd head of developer relations is leaving the company, adding to a spate of executive departures at the maker of BlackBerry smartphones.