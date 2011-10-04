Oct 4 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

- The British Columbia government and municipalities association are asking the federal government for new talks on a Royal Canadian Mounted Police contract for the province that will shape similar deals across Canada.

- Dalton McGuinty is concentrating on winning over voters, predominantly in a string of ridings along the 401 Highway, a narrowing of focus the Liberals believe could help them win a third straight majority.

Report on Business Section:

- A bear market, six months in the making, officially bared its teeth on Monday, as fears of a slowing global economy took another bite out of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

- The Harper government is pushing for Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney to be the next chief of the Financial Stability Board (FSB), the group charged with co-ordinating the overhaul of international banking regulations on behalf of the Group of 20 nations.

NATIONAL POST:

- Tim Hudak's Progressive Conservatives have been accused of being anti-gay for circulating a flyer critical of the Toronto District School Board's education campaign against homophobia.

- Ottawa Canada has room for improvement in its access to information law, according to a recent global ranking that places the country in the middle of the pack of 89 countries with information access programs.

FINANCIAL POST:

- Target Corp says its expansion plans for Canada will not be affected by the defection of Michael Francis, its Minneapolis-based chief marketing officer and executive who oversaw Target's expansion in Canada, to rival J.C. Penney Co .

- Canada is running a multi-billion-dollar patent revenue deficit, the Canadian International Council (CIC) said in a report issued Monday.