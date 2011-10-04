Oct 4 The following are top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
- The British Columbia government and municipalities
association are asking the federal government for new talks on a
Royal Canadian Mounted Police contract for the province that
will shape similar deals across Canada.
- Dalton McGuinty is concentrating on winning over voters,
predominantly in a string of ridings along the 401 Highway, a
narrowing of focus the Liberals believe could help them win a
third straight majority.
Report on Business Section:
- A bear market, six months in the making, officially bared
its teeth on Monday, as fears of a slowing global economy took
another bite out of the Toronto Stock Exchange.
- The Harper government is pushing for Bank of Canada
Governor Mark Carney to be the next chief of the Financial
Stability Board (FSB), the group charged with co-ordinating the
overhaul of international banking regulations on behalf of the
Group of 20 nations.
NATIONAL POST:
- Tim Hudak's Progressive Conservatives have been accused of
being anti-gay for circulating a flyer critical of the Toronto
District School Board's education campaign against homophobia.
- Ottawa Canada has room for improvement in its access to
information law, according to a recent global ranking that
places the country in the middle of the pack of 89 countries
with information access programs.
FINANCIAL POST:
- Target Corp says its expansion plans for Canada
will not be affected by the defection of Michael Francis, its
Minneapolis-based chief marketing officer and executive who
oversaw Target's expansion in Canada, to rival J.C. Penney Co
.
- Canada is running a multi-billion-dollar patent revenue
deficit, the Canadian International Council (CIC) said in a
report issued Monday.