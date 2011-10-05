GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares probe 18-month highs, cheered by Trump's tax cut talk
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
Oct 5 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
- Greg Selinger has won a historic victory for Manitoba's New Democratic Party, riding a strong economy and the return of the Winnipeg Jets to a fourth consecutive majority government.
- A dogged Tim Hudak is sticking to his guns as he battles to salvage what once seemed a sure victory, with even senior Progressive Conservatives acknowledging that Dalton McGuinty appears on his way to winning a third straight election.
Business section:
- Markets are dropping steeply, demand for Canada's oil is waning and the loonie's value no longer hovers above the greenback - but Jim Flaherty says he remains confident new measures are not required for Canada to weather the current economic storm.
- Wi-LAN says a hearing has been scheduled for next week with the Ontario Securities Commission in its attempt to scrap the shareholder rights plan of takeover target Mosaid.
NATIONAL POST:
- Manitoba's New Democrats will remain in power for another four years after winning their fourth majority Tuesday.
- In a move the town's Mayor quickly dismissed as electioneering, the provincial Tories have waded into the debate over Richmond Hill's historic observatory lands, pledging that a Tim Hudak government would protect the site from "sprawling development."
Financial Post section:
- BMO Capital Markets pushed its rate hikes forecast back to 2013 on Tuesday, citing continued serious economic risks both home and abroad.
- Enbridge Inc said on Tuesday it is in talks with potential producers to export overseas liquefied natural gas from Canada, joining a lengthening list of North American companies looking to tap thirsty markets in Asia.
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
SEOUL, Feb 10 State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) , the world's second-largest single buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is interested in Iranian and U.S. natural gas as LNG imports from the two countries are seen possible without destination restrictions, its chief executive said on Friday.
Gadchiroli, INDIA, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - T ribal groups in India's Maharashtra state gather at an ancient shrine before harvest each year to give thanks and celebrate their sacred land by singing, dancing and feasting.