Oct 7 The following are top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
- Many Canadians, especially those in remote areas of the
Far North, lost all communications on Thursday after Telesat's
powerful Anik F2 satellite suddenly ceased operating.
- Dalton McGuinty and his Liberals will return to Queen's
Park with a minority government, falling just short of winning a
third consecutive majority.
Report on Business section:
- Canadian pension funds saw their funding problems grow
dramatically in the third quarter as bond yields tumbled while
stock markets went into decline.
NATIONAL POST:
- Although Premier Dalton McGuinty was re-elected in Ottawa
South, the Tories made inroads in the region, taking three seats
from the Liberals.
- Ottawa on Thursday said it will join 26 countries opposing
the European Union's plan to include aviation in its emissions
trading scheme starting next year.
FINANCIAL POST:
- Enbridge Inc is mulling plans to ship crude from
shale oil deposits in the western United States and Canada to
East Coast refiners struggling with the high cost of importing
crude from across the Atlantic.
- Opponents of TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL
pipeline said protesters will sleep outside the site in
Washington of the final public hearing on the project to ensure
they get a seat Friday while a rally is held outside.