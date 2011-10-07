Oct 7 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

- Many Canadians, especially those in remote areas of the Far North, lost all communications on Thursday after Telesat's powerful Anik F2 satellite suddenly ceased operating.

- Dalton McGuinty and his Liberals will return to Queen's Park with a minority government, falling just short of winning a third consecutive majority.

Report on Business section:

- Canadian pension funds saw their funding problems grow dramatically in the third quarter as bond yields tumbled while stock markets went into decline.

NATIONAL POST:

- Although Premier Dalton McGuinty was re-elected in Ottawa South, the Tories made inroads in the region, taking three seats from the Liberals.

- Ottawa on Thursday said it will join 26 countries opposing the European Union's plan to include aviation in its emissions trading scheme starting next year.

FINANCIAL POST:

- Enbridge Inc is mulling plans to ship crude from shale oil deposits in the western United States and Canada to East Coast refiners struggling with the high cost of importing crude from across the Atlantic.

- Opponents of TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline said protesters will sleep outside the site in Washington of the final public hearing on the project to ensure they get a seat Friday while a rally is held outside.