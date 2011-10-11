UPDATE 2-Confident Rio Tinto hands back cash as iron ore booms
* Underlying earnings up 12 pct (Recasts, adds analyst comments)
Oct 11 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
- A confrontation is brewing between the Harper government and Canadian courts as ripples spread from the Supreme Court's decision ordering Ottawa to keep its hands off a Vancouver supervised injection site.
- The industrial mega projects that provide the backbone of Premier Christy Clark's jobs plan will require a huge increase in British Columbia's electricity capacity - the equivalent of nearly three new Site C dams.
Report on Business Section:
- As its flight attendants prepare to strike this week, Air Canada ACa.TO finds itself squeezed between staff in revolt and consumers demanding lower fares, casting a cloud over the country's largest airline.
- A supermarket fashion line from Canada has popped up in an airy, orange-and-white-hued store on Manhattan's high-profile Madison Avenue - a test for a bold U.S. retail invasion by grocery giant Loblaw Cos Ltd that begins in earnest this week.
NATIONAL POST:
- Pharmacy regulators say their battle against the national epidemic of prescription narcotic abuse is being needlessly thwarted by an unlikely obstacle: Health Canada and its refusal to hand over key wholesale drug data for privacy reasons.
- The federal government said on Monday it was weighing its options after Air Canada's ACa.TO flight attendants served a strike notice over the weekend, saying they were prepared to walk off the job as early as Thursday morning if a new labour deal is not met by then.
Financial Post section:
- BlackBerry users in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India suffered email outages for several hours on Monday, adding to the woes of struggling manufacturer Research in Motion , increasingly seen as a takeover target.
* Underlying earnings up 12 pct (Recasts, adds analyst comments)
JAKARTA, Feb 8 Freeport-McMoRan Inc has warned it will scale back activities at its Indonesian copper mine, an official at Indonesia's main copper smelter, PT Smelting, said on Wednesday, amid a worker strike and other issues.
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian share markets hovered below four-month highs on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as doubts over the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump and a looming election in France sapped investors' confidence.