THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

- A confrontation is brewing between the Harper government and Canadian courts as ripples spread from the Supreme Court's decision ordering Ottawa to keep its hands off a Vancouver supervised injection site.

- The industrial mega projects that provide the backbone of Premier Christy Clark's jobs plan will require a huge increase in British Columbia's electricity capacity - the equivalent of nearly three new Site C dams.

Report on Business Section:

- As its flight attendants prepare to strike this week, Air Canada ACa.TO finds itself squeezed between staff in revolt and consumers demanding lower fares, casting a cloud over the country's largest airline.

- A supermarket fashion line from Canada has popped up in an airy, orange-and-white-hued store on Manhattan's high-profile Madison Avenue - a test for a bold U.S. retail invasion by grocery giant Loblaw Cos Ltd that begins in earnest this week.

NATIONAL POST:

- Pharmacy regulators say their battle against the national epidemic of prescription narcotic abuse is being needlessly thwarted by an unlikely obstacle: Health Canada and its refusal to hand over key wholesale drug data for privacy reasons.

- The federal government said on Monday it was weighing its options after Air Canada's ACa.TO flight attendants served a strike notice over the weekend, saying they were prepared to walk off the job as early as Thursday morning if a new labour deal is not met by then.

Financial Post section:

- BlackBerry users in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India suffered email outages for several hours on Monday, adding to the woes of struggling manufacturer Research in Motion , increasingly seen as a takeover target.