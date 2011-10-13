Oct 13 The following are top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
- The union representing Air Canada ACa.TO flight
attendants cancelled a strike planned for Thursday after Ottawa
intervened, triggering criticism about political meddling to
quash workers' rights.
- The British Columbia Federation of Labour will join the
Occupy Vancouver demonstration, throwing significant union
support behind the grassroots movement.
Report on Business Section:
- A major technical glitch affected Research In Motion's
BlackBerry service across much of the globe on
Wednesday, delaying e-mails and messages for an estimated 30-40
million users -- about half of RIM's customer base of 70
million.
- Canadian patent enforcement company Mosaid Technologies
Inc says it has lined up a private equity firm
interested in topping a hostile takeover bid from Wi-LAN Inc
, and regulators have given the company three more weeks
to get a deal done.
NATIONAL POST:
- Shark-fin soup will no longer be legally sold in
Mississauga after council passed a bylaw on Wednesday banning
the controversial Chinese delicacy.
- In a community centre in the multi-ethnic riding he
represents, surrounded by the fresh faces who recently joined
him in Parliament, the New Democratic Party's Thomas Mulcair
will officially join his party's leadership race on Thursday.
Financial Post section:
- New home prices rose in August for the fifth-straight
month as Canada's housing market continued to show signs of
resilience despite weaker economic growth.
- Treasury Board President Tony Clement on Wednesday praised
the fiscal record of successive Canadian governments "across
party lines" for putting the country on a strong economic
footing to manage the 2008-09 global recession better than most
countries.