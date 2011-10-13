Oct 13 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

- The union representing Air Canada ACa.TO flight attendants cancelled a strike planned for Thursday after Ottawa intervened, triggering criticism about political meddling to quash workers' rights.

- The British Columbia Federation of Labour will join the Occupy Vancouver demonstration, throwing significant union support behind the grassroots movement.

Report on Business Section:

- A major technical glitch affected Research In Motion's BlackBerry service across much of the globe on Wednesday, delaying e-mails and messages for an estimated 30-40 million users -- about half of RIM's customer base of 70 million.

- Canadian patent enforcement company Mosaid Technologies Inc says it has lined up a private equity firm interested in topping a hostile takeover bid from Wi-LAN Inc , and regulators have given the company three more weeks to get a deal done.

NATIONAL POST:

- Shark-fin soup will no longer be legally sold in Mississauga after council passed a bylaw on Wednesday banning the controversial Chinese delicacy.

- In a community centre in the multi-ethnic riding he represents, surrounded by the fresh faces who recently joined him in Parliament, the New Democratic Party's Thomas Mulcair will officially join his party's leadership race on Thursday.

Financial Post section:

- New home prices rose in August for the fifth-straight month as Canada's housing market continued to show signs of resilience despite weaker economic growth.

- Treasury Board President Tony Clement on Wednesday praised the fiscal record of successive Canadian governments "across party lines" for putting the country on a strong economic footing to manage the 2008-09 global recession better than most countries.