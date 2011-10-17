Oct 17 The following are top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- The peaceful mood of Occupy Canada protesters was at
times tested on Sunday as demonstrators worked on the nuts and
bolts of taking democracy to the streets and planned march
activities for early in the week.
The Occupy Toronto protest degenerated Sunday into a
screaming match between consensus-seeking organizers and a
native group that felt disrespected and excluded.
-- Research In Motion is offering customers a
selection of premium mobile applications free of charge as an
attempt to save face, after an embarrassing global service
outage annoyed and enraged BlackBerry users around the world.
After a server failure halted data for millions of users
last week, Mike Laziridis, RIM's co-chief executive, appeared in
a video, apologizing to the company's customers, many of whom
are corporate users who rely on BlackBerry devices for security
and efficiency.
Report on Business Section:
-- Global mining giant Rio Tinto Plc is
planning to scale back its aluminum business by selling more
than a dozen of its higher-cost, lower-quality aluminum assets
outside Canada, in hopes of boosting its lagging profits from
the metal.
-- Finance Minister Jim Flaherty and Bank of Canada Governor
Mark Carney are poised to formally acknowledge that a narrow
focus on fighting inflation is no longer enough to provide
stable growth in the Canadian economy.
NATIONAL POST:
-- The two front-runners for the leadership of the federal
New Democrats aren't interested in the idea of merging the NDP
with the Liberals - right now. "I'm firmly opposed to any talk
of merger with the Liberals," leadership hopeful Thomas Mulcair
said on CTV's Question Period.
-- The Harper government will officially start reforming the
Canadian Wheat Board this week, with the introduction on Tuesday
of legislation to change the way western farmers sell wheat and
barley, Postmedia News said.
Financial Post section:
-- Canada's parliamentary budget officer is warning that the
federal and provincial governments are on shaky financial ground
over the long term and will need to either increase taxes or
chop spending to resolve their budgetary woes.
In a new report released on Thursday, Kevin Page said the
provincial and federal governments' fiscal structures aren't
sustainable over the long term due to an aging population and
current economic trends.