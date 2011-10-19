Oct 19 The following are top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Rules that forbid non-lawyers from owning law firms are
"outdated" and have become "shackles" on the ability of U.S. law
firms to expand and compete globally, a New York firm argues in
a suit challenging a long-established tenet of the legal
profession in the U.S. and Canada.
-- Moody's is considering downgrading the debt of Sun Life
Financial Inc's U.S. unit , and is more pessimistic
about the Canadian insurer's rating, following the company's
surprising announcement that it expects to lose $621-million in
the third-quarter.
While the rating agency affirmed Sun Life's main Aa3 rating,
it shifted its outlook on the company to "negative" from
"stable" on Tuesday evening.
Report on Business Section:
-- Research In Motion Ltd has a plea for
its legion of application developers: Stick with us.
The Canadian technology giant spent its annual get-together
with developers reassuring them that the BlackBerry platform has
a bright future that will bring profit for those who tag along.
-- Canadian business leaders are issuing a call for Ottawa
to make hard choices now and chart a long-term strategy for
Asia, warning that the country's long-term prospects will suffer
unless companies can penetrate deeper into the next generation's
"global centre of economic gravity."
NATIONAL POST:
-- The Ontario government expects to gain fewer new seats in
the House of Commons than anticipated once the federal
government introduces legislation this fall to expand the number
of MPs.
On Tuesday, Ontario officials said the province will receive
13 additional seats under the new formula, down from the 18
seats expected under a previous expansion proposal that failed
to pass before the May 2 election.
-- Canada's MPs returned to their seats in the House of
Commons on Monday, geared up for a fall session expected to be
dominated by boisterous debate on key issues such as the
economy, crime, Libya, gun control, and security at the
Canada-U.S. border.
Financial Post section:
-- 7-Eleven Inc , the largest convenience store
operator in the world, is planning on taking a "Big Gulp" of the
Ontario marketplace.
The company is set to announce this week at the
International Council of Shopping Centres conference that from
2012 to 2016 it will open up to 200 new corporate stores in
Ontario, with a major focus on the Greater Toronto Area. The
expansion is worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
-- Starbucks Corp is going "Blonde," expanding its
coffee lineup with its lightest roast to date in a move aimed at
wooing more customers and capturing a bigger share of the U.S.
coffee market.
The world's biggest coffee company is known for its dark
roasts, which have prompted some critics to say the chain's
coffee tastes burned.