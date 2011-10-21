Oct 21 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Air Canada ACa.TO and its 6,800 flight attendants have avoided a strike, agreeing to allow the Canadian Industrial Relations Board to settle their labour dispute through a binding process.

Although it could take a couple of weeks, it means the two sides will accept a deal that is determined by CIRB chairperson Elizabeth MacPherson. She will take submissions from the company and the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

-- Quebec's political star Francois Legault will launch a new party on Nov. 14 after months of speculation. Legault made the announcement in Quebec on his final stop of a six-week tour of the province.

"People can now stop asking: 'When, when, when? It will be on Nov. 14," Legault told a crowd of 350 people.

Report on Business Section:

-- Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) made its first major public move into the competition to export Canadian natural gas to Asia. Shell - whose partners include the world's top liquefied natural gas buyers in South Korea and Japan - has purchased a marine terminal near Kitimat on British Columbia's northwest coast.

Shell on Thursday said the move is part of its "early stage" work to assess whether to build a LNG export facility to feed Asia with Canadian resources.

-- Bank of Nova Scotia has made its first major investment in Colombia, but the $1 billion deal to buy a majority stake in Banco Colpatria is only the first step in a larger expansion designed to take advantage of the country's growing economy.

NATIONAL POST:

-- The Toronto Police Services Board has approved a 2012 budget that avoids layoffs, but the biggest question on everyone's mind is: What about the next year?

The board has left itself with a massive task if it is to hit its target of getting annual operating costs down to $886 million.

-- Nycole Turmel seems like a nice lady - she'd probably make a good mayor of Gatineau in an off year. But the interim NDP leader is threatening to undermine the credibility won at such great cost by Jack Layton.

Some of the problems stem from her position as the voice of Quebec's grievance culture, which sets her at odds with her English colleagues. But it's more than that - she is clearly out of her depth.

Financial Post section:

-- For a Canadian corporate giant that used to pump out profits by the billions, Encana Corp's third-quarter financial and operational results, while better than expected, feel like a modest offering.

Its operating profit doubled to $171 million in the period compared to the same time last year, and its operations were firing on all cylinders, but profit tumbled 80 percent, to $120 million, as the Calgary-based company continued to look for solutions to its heavy dependence on natural gas production, the result of the spinoff of its oil assets into Cenovus Energy Inc. two years ago.

-- Apple Inc co-founder Steve Jobs refused potentially life-saving cancer surgery for nine months, shrugging off protests from his family and opting instead for alternative medicine, according to the tech visionary's biographer.

When Jobs eventually sought surgery, the rare form of pancreatic cancer had spread to the tissues surrounding the organ, biographer Walter Isaacson said in an interview with "60 Minutes" on CBS, to be aired on Sunday.