THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Wildcat strikes hit more than 110 construction sites
throughout Quebec again on Tuesday, but there are signs that the
labour disruptions are causing friction between unions and some
of their members, who are taking the brunt of public outrage
over the work stoppages.
In the face of mounting pressure from the public and
politicians, some labour organizations signalled they were
backing down amid charges from some workers that the unions were
using intimidation tactics.
-- Saskatchewan's political leaders sparred over potash
resource revenues in an election debate Tuesday night that saw a
few good jabs, but no knock-out punches.
Opposition NDP Leader Dwain Lingenfelter argued during the
one-hour televised debate that Saskatchewan residents deserve a
bigger share of the potash pie.
Reports in Business Section:
-- Real estate information that was once almost impossible
to get without the help of an agent is now available online, in
yet another sign that the business of selling homes is rapidly
changing.
Carefully guarded data on home appraisal values -- once the
private preserve of real-estate industry insiders -- has been
posted by a listings website backed by Rogers Communications Inc
(RCIb.TO), which has tapped private databases to give people an
instant estimate of a property's value.
-- The gaping difference between North American and
international crude prices is spurring a boom for Canada's
railways as energy companies look to shuttle more of their
output to the continent's coasts, where they have been able to
fetch substantial premiums.
NATIONAL POST:
-- They have muddied parks, overtaken public squares and
clashed with police. But while Canada's Occupy protesters may be
wearing out their welcome, nobody has figured out how to get rid
of them.
Although the encampments are violating bylaws, damaging
public land, and in some cases, prompting public health
concerns, confrontation-shy municipalities are finding
themselves increasingly powerless, or at least unwilling, to
remove them.
-- Mayor Rob Ford's administration is considering an initial
public offering to sell a slice of Toronto Hydro and use the
cash to offset a mounting debt load.
In addition to unloading up to 10 percent of the utility's
shares, finance officials recommend the city sell its stake in
the heating and cooling company Enwave along with various real
estate holdings in order to raise a potential $600 million.
Staff suggest the proceeds go into a capital financing reserve
fund, that would be tapped to offset future debt requirements.
The recommendations are contained in a report to be considered
by the executive committee next week.
Financial Post section:
-- In meetings with oil and gas executives and the media in
Calgary last week, British Columbia Premier Christy Clark spoke
about how energy development in her province fits well with her
family-focused agenda.
The typical oil pitch -- whether from a politician or an
industry executive -- tends to boast about the benefits to
Canada of being an energy superpower, expands on the efforts to
shrink the environmental footprint, warns about the need to
diversify markets. It is loaded with jargon such as
"environmental stewardship," "supply mix" and "portfolio of
opportunities."
-- Investors and advisors alike are constantly striving to
build the best portfolio. There are different schools of thought
as to what is best. There is no shortage of books, blogs and
brokers claiming to have identified the path to investing
salvation, but who is right?
The Canada Pension Plan is run by the Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board, a federal Crown corporation managing
$153.2-billion. It is the eighth-largest pension plan in the
world, according to a recent study by Towers Watson and Pensions
& Investments. It was just ranked fifth in the Melbourne Mercer
Global Pension Index for adequacy, sustainability and integrity.
As such, maybe the CPP isn't a bad place to start.