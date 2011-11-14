Nov 14 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who met with
Barack Obama at the summit of Pacific-rim leaders in the U.S.
President's native state of Hawaii on Sunday, said last week's
surprise decision on the Keystone XL project proves Canada needs
to diversify its trade ties.
Reports in Business Section:
-- After the galloping debt crisis forced Silvio Berlusconi,
to resign as the Italian prime minister Mario Monti, a respected
liberal economist and former European Commissioner, was given
Europe's most challenging job.
-- When Target starts to convert Zellers stores to
its banner in the next year, closing them for up to nine months
of remodelling, the Zellers' pharmacies are expected to turn off
the lights also - forcing their customers to look for temporary
alternatives. The shutdowns create a big opportunity for
existing drugstores to snatch away Zellers' lucrative pharmacy
business, with the aim of holding on to it long term.
NATIONAL POST:
-- For three years, billions of dollars in approved funding
for infrastructure and the military have gone unspent - a
revelation that comes days after Canada's Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty announced the government won't meet its 2014 deadline
to slay the federal deficit.
Financial Post section:
-- After a few harrowing weeks and a mix-up that saw their
accounts mistakenly transferred to a U.S. brokerage, thousands
of customers of the Canadian arm of the bankrupt MF Global Inc
could be able to get access to their accounts as
early as this week.