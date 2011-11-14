Nov 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who met with Barack Obama at the summit of Pacific-rim leaders in the U.S. President's native state of Hawaii on Sunday, said last week's surprise decision on the Keystone XL project proves Canada needs to diversify its trade ties.

Reports in Business Section:

-- After the galloping debt crisis forced Silvio Berlusconi, to resign as the Italian prime minister Mario Monti, a respected liberal economist and former European Commissioner, was given Europe's most challenging job.

-- When Target starts to convert Zellers stores to its banner in the next year, closing them for up to nine months of remodelling, the Zellers' pharmacies are expected to turn off the lights also - forcing their customers to look for temporary alternatives. The shutdowns create a big opportunity for existing drugstores to snatch away Zellers' lucrative pharmacy business, with the aim of holding on to it long term.

NATIONAL POST:

-- For three years, billions of dollars in approved funding for infrastructure and the military have gone unspent - a revelation that comes days after Canada's Finance Minister Jim Flaherty announced the government won't meet its 2014 deadline to slay the federal deficit.

Financial Post section:

-- After a few harrowing weeks and a mix-up that saw their accounts mistakenly transferred to a U.S. brokerage, thousands of customers of the Canadian arm of the bankrupt MF Global Inc could be able to get access to their accounts as early as this week.