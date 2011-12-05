Dec 5 Following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- The contest for a new leader of the NDP and the official
opposition entered a fresh phase with the first formal showdown
of the race. All nine candidates on the stage at the Ottawa
Convention Centre on Sunday talked about their interest in a
more equitable distribution of Canada's wealth, with little
divergence in opinion about how to accomplish that.
-- As the urgency to provide adequate housing for the people
of Attawapiskat escalates this week, with temperatures expected
to dip below minus 20 degree Celsius, Chief Theresa Spence will
be in Ottawa discussing the community's future with other native
leaders and government officials.
Reports in the business section:
-- The gap between Canada's rich and poor is growing amid
shifts in the job market and tax cuts for the wealthy, according
to a study that shows income inequality at a record high among
industrialized nations.
-- Retailers are gearing up for an e-commerce battle this
holiday season after discount giant Wal-Mart Canada Corp entered
the cyber fray, taking on the burgeoning e-titan Amazon.ca.
NATIONAL POST:
-- The C$25 billion compensation bill for Canada's public
service is costlier than necessary because of loose controls and
uneven management, says senior bureaucrat James Lahey, who
conducted the most comprehensive study of pay and benefits in
the public service. Compensation is the government's biggest
operating cost, but no one takes overall responsibility for
managing, tracking or even properly recording those costs, Lahey
concluded.
-- The percentage of people who think Canada is generally
moving in the right direction has increased sharply in the last
year, from 52 percent to 63.5 percent, according to a new poll.
The rise is the steepest in the five-year history of the Mood of
Canada survey, conducted by Nanos Research for Policy Options
magazine.
FINANCIAL POST:
-- Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti announced 30 billion
euros ($40 billion) of austerity and growth measures as he seeks
to cut the euro-region's second-biggest debt and prevent a
breakup of the euro. Monti's Cabinet in Rome passed the measures
a day earlier than planned as the new prime minister rushed to
reassure investors he is serious about taming a debt of almost
1.9 trillion euros.
-- Canada lost jobs for a second month in a row in November
leaving some economists wondering whether the Bank of Canada
will cut interest rates in a bid to encourage more hiring.