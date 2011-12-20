Dec 20 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

- Canada's provinces are divided over a 10-year federal plan for health care that locks in efforts to slow rising costs - all delivered by Ottawa with little notice and no negotiation.

- The federal government is anticipating a constitutional challenge over the mandatory minimum sentences it plans to impose as part of the omnibus crime bill, documents obtained by The Globe and Mail suggest.

Report on Business Section:

- Canada's housing market shows the "classic signs of over valuation, speculation and over supply," but Bank of America Merrill Lynch says that's no reason to think that there will be an epic crash of American proportions.

- Investors rushed to buy Toronto condos in the good times, now there is a worry that they will rush for the exits as the economy weakens and they realize that profits are hard to come by in an overbuilt market.

National Post:

- Canada could sell its oil to China and other overseas markets with or without approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline in the United States, Prime Minister Stephen Harper says.

- The last major piece of a planned air-rail system linking Canada's two biggest transit hubs, Union Station and Pearson International Airport, fell into place Monday as the province vowed to begin construction this spring.

Financial Post section:

- Moody's Corp acquired Barrie & Hibbert Ltd for U.S. $77.6 million, adding a provider of risk-management and modelling tools for insurers to its lineup.

- Quebec-based pulp-and-paper company Fibrek Inc is mounting a full defence against a hostile takeover despite the fact that the bidder, AbitibiBowater Inc, once owned its operations and three of its major shareholders have pledged their combined 46% stake to the bid.