THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
- Dozens of former and current female Mounties are signing
up for a possible class-action lawsuit against Canada's national
force for harassment and bullying, says one of a team of lawyers
preparing the case.
- A United Nations official had harsh words for Ottawa over
the housing crisis in Attawapiskat, calling conditions in the
first-nations community "dire" and noting that the problem
appears to be widespread.
Report on Business Section:
- Research In Motion Ltd has turned down takeover
overtures from Amazon.com Inc and other potential
buyers because the BlackBerry maker prefers to fix its problems
on its own, according to people with knowledge of the situation.
-Natural gas giant Encana Corp is stepping up an
unusually public battle with the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency over water-contamination findings that threaten to fuel
opposition to the industry's controversial drilling methods.
NATIONAL POST:
- Aboriginal Affairs Minister John Duncan requested again
Friday that government housing officials be allowed onto the
northern Ontario First Nation of Attawapiskat to assess the
needs of band members.
FINANCIAL POST:
- Ottawa has vowed to keep up the fight against the European
Union's proposal to include the airline industry in its
emissions trading scheme starting next month, even if a European
high court ruling Wednesday rejects a legal challenge from
several U.S., Canadian and international carriers.
- Scotia Capital raised its gold price forecasts to reflect
ongoing concerns over global debt levels and paper currencies,
resulting in gold being the currency of choice.